BIG STONE GAP – The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is shrinking its Southwest Virginia footprint.
DMME on Monday announced it will close its Lebanon office on May 19, moving the department’s coal, gas and oil services to its Big Stone Gap office location at the top of the Mountain Empire Community College campus.
The move comes as DMME prepares to change its name to the Virginia Department of Energy on Oct. 1.
All of the agency’s operations will be based in Big Stone Gap, according to DMME spokesperson Tarah Kesterson, and all services will remain the same. Employees who were based at the Lebanon office can be reached through their cell phone numbers or by email.
Anyone trying to reach Lebanon office employees from May 19 or anyone with questions about DMME programs or operations, can call the Big Stone Gap office at (276) 523-8100 or mail dmmeinfo@dmme.virginia.gov.