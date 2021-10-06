KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host the October Shop and Hop Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
More than 30 downtown shops will be open for extended shopping hours. Various boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants will participate in the event offering specials, treats and more. For details on the participating businesses, search for the DKA on Facebook or Instagram.
The DKA is a private, nonprofit organization designed to support the revitalization of downtown Kingsport. To learn more, go to downtownkingsport.org.