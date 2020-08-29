KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association along with BoomTown & Co. this week announced the three recipients of the DKA COVID-19 Recovery Micro-Grant funds.
WHAT: The grant funds were raised through a T-shirt campaign put on by BoomTown & Co. to support local downtown businesses. Businesses within the downtown Kingsport footprint were offered the opportunity to apply.
WHO: The following three small businesses will receive funding: Hometown Cottage 1771, Sister’s Craving, and River Mountain Antiques.
Hometown Cottage 1771 — a one-stop shop for gifts, clothing, home décor, make-and-take workshops and more — along with Sister’s Cravings, Kingsport’s original smoothie bar, recently celebrated one-year business anniversaries.
River Mountain Antiques, offering primitive antiques, clothing, jewelry and more, is a cornerstone business in downtown Kingsport.
HOW IT WORKS: Micro-grant funds of $1,500 for each business will be used to help these downtown small business owners with either utility or rent payments. DKA officials and BoomTown & Co. said they are happy to aid these businesses as they continue to face the challenges of operating during the pandemic.
BoomTown & Co. was founded in 2015 by Shane Evans and James McAmis with the concept of local focus with state love. Their belief is that small towns with humble beginnings are what made our state and country great. They all have a story to tell. To learn more about BoomTown & Co. and to shop their merchandise, visit www.boom townandco.com.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Kingsport.
The organization’s purpose is to promote downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history, characteristics and beauty.