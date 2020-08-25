BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools’ first day of in-person instruction since March went well with few hitches, Director of Schools David Cox said.
“It was a good first day. I got positive reports from across the district,” Cox said.
Students were social distancing, wore masks and ate breakfast and lunch in classrooms rather than in cafeterias.
However, as expected, not all students who were eligible attended the first day of staggered in-person classes at schools because parents could opt to have their students attend all virtually.
“Anecdotally, I heard from schools there were additional children who had taken that (stay-at-home) option,” Cox said. “We have had some decide not to come back.”
He said he visited classrooms where teachers had both in-person students and ones who attended virtually.
In addition, Cox said that local bus contractors that transport all students except for county-operated buses for special education students have had issues with drivers retiring or resigning, but he said the buses ran, although some had to double up runs.
“The bus participation was light today, that’s what I’m hearing,” Cox said.
Someone anonymously put a sign that said “Heroes work here” at Ketron Elementary School in the Bloomingdale community, Principal Sherri DeVault said, while a sign supporting Sullivan Gardens K-8 teachers was placed in front of that school.
“I don’t have numbers yet,” Cox said Monday afternoon of in-person attendance of the 8,800-student school district.
About 20%, or 1,700, opted for a virtual-only option, and the school system operated virtually for all students from Aug. 5 through Aug. 21.
The school board voted to begin the hybrid model, in which staggered groups attend school two days and week and are virtual three days. Wednesdays are virtual for every student, which Cox said gives custodial staff time to do deep cleaning at the schools.
Cox and the rest of the Central Office team spread out across the county to visit every school, with Cox going to Ketron Elementary, North High and Middle schools and Central Heights Elementary.
Cox said he was unaware of any major snafus, although some individual classrooms had internet connectivity issues. In addition, he said a southeastern internet issue also caused problems.
Kingsport school board member Todd Golden said a problem was with the Canvas program and prevented his Kingsport City Schools students from getting on to that program Monday.
Kingsport is all virtual, which is how it started Aug. 10, but Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse announced at a work session Monday grades pre-K-5 would run 100% in-person starting Monday, Aug. 31 and grades 6-12 would be hybrid, two days in person and three days virtual most weeks.
Bristol Tennessee Schools went in-person and hybrid Monday, with students through grade 6 going 100% in-person and the rest staggered similar to Sullivan and what Kingsport plans.
“This (Sullivan County hybrid plan) will be our operation until there’s a different board decision,” Cox said.