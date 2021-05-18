POUND — Almost two weeks after a state health warning about untreated sewage coming from Pound’s sewer plant, Dickenson County officials have issued an ultimatum to the town.
The situation has also brought the Virginia attorney general's office into discussions between the town and the state Department of Environmental Quality about how to fix the sewer issues.
In a Tuesday letter to Pound Town manager Drew Mullins, Dickenson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Josh Evans said the county and maybe other surrounding counties “may be forced to seek enforcement penalties” and get a legal injunction keeping the town from releasing sewage from its plant.
Virginia Department of Health officials on May 6 issued a warning against recreational use of the Pound River from the plant downstream to its connection with the John W. Flannagan Reservoir.
Dickenson County officials first found out about the sewage problem after the VDH warning.
The Flannagan Water Authority, which operates a water treatment plant on the reservoir, provides water to Dickenson and Buchanan counties and parts of Tazewell and Russell counties. The authority also sells water to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Mullins said at that time that town workers were making repairs to the plant, which was overloaded by flooding in late March.
Evans on Tuesday requested that Pound:
• Immediately stop the flow of untreated sewage
• Make immediate repairs to the plant
• Immediately get state and federal funding for a permanent fix to the plant
• Comply with applicable state, local and federal laws and regulations
• Immediately notify Dickenson County if sewage flow continues after temporary repairs
“The public safety for the citizens of Dickenson County has been or could be jeopardized by the Town of Pound failing to notify Dickenson County of the release of untreated waste water by the Town of Pound,” wrote Evans. “The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors should not have learned of the untreated waste water spill from the Virginia Department of Health.”
"It's risen to that level," Mullins told the Pound Town Council Tuesday as he explained the latest situation. Almost two months after the March flooding, the plant is still seeing as much as 1.8 million gallons of waste and stormwater a day — more than three times the plant's 500,000-gallon-per-day treatment capacity.
DEQ staff came to the plant a week ago to check on the facility, Mullins said, and the E.coli bacterial levels for water coming out of the plant are now below state-mandated levels. However, excess flow into the plant is still a problem, he added.
The attorney general's staff now participate in the town's Monday-Wednesday-Friday meetings with DEQ, Mullins said.
"There's serious, serious fines if nothing is done about it," Mullins told the council.
The DEQ has submitted the consent order between the town and the agency for review, Mullins said. That order covers what the town has to do to fix issues with the plant. Town crews are now using a sludge press to process excess solids from wastewater, so about 10 tons is being sent to the Wise County landfill every other day.
The AG also can handle enforcement of fines for the plant's noncompliance, Mullins said.
Doubling the plant's capacity could be done for about $700,000, Mullins said earlier, and engineering firm Thompson & Litton is working on plans to begin dealing with immediate work needed to bring the plant into state compliance.
The Wise County PSA has offered a draft proposal to Pound to consolidate the water and sewer systems with the PSA’s system, Mullins and PSA Director Cody McElroy have each said. Under the proposal terms, the PSA would take over the systems and maintenance, assume the estimated $2.5 million in debt and take over records and the billing system. Town customers would become PSA customers.