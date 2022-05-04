ROGERSVILLE — Mark DeWitte handily defeated six other candidates to capture the Republican nomination for Hawkins County mayor in Tuesday's primary.
Incumbent Jim Lee opted not to seek reelection.
Of 6,840 votes cast in the mayoral race, DeWitte tallied 1,788 or 26%.14%; Martha Wallace, 1,189 or 17.36%; Keith Gibson, 1,122 or 16.4%; Michael Herrell, 993 or 14.52%; Stacy Vaughn, 873 or 12.76%; Kelly Markham, 648 or 9.47%; and Kenneth Stapleton, 217 or 3.17%.
"It is surreal," DeWitte said. "Everybody had a whole lot more confidence than I did. I am ready to get to work."
DeWitte also said that he had to give credit to God for his victory.
"I have to give a hard credit to God," DeWitte said. "This is something you pray for every day."
DeWitte will go on to face Independent David Bailey in the general election set to take place in August.
All results are unofficial until certified.