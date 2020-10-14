SURGOINSVILLE — All four people who spoke during Surgoinsville’s on-premises beer public hearing Monday were in favor of the request, but they didn’t have the votes.
A request to allow on-premises beer sales at a local pool hall didn’t even have enough support on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to come up for a vote Monday.
In September, Amanda Wolfe, who owns and operates Rack ‘Em Up pool hall in Surgoinsville with her husband, Jason Wolfe, asked the BMA for a permit to sell beer for on-premises consumption.
But Surgoinsville doesn’t have a beer ordinance that allows on-premises sales and consumption.
Mayor Merrill Graham scheduled a public hearing for Monday’s BMA meeting to give the community an opportunity to voice its opinion on the subject. After hearing from the community, the BMA would then decide whether to consider approval of an on-premises beer ordinance.
The only speakers, however, were Amanda Wolfe and three people who are either employed by or customers of her pool hall. No one spoke out against the request.
Amanda Wolfe told the BMA Monday she wasn’t asking for a bar permit. She was asking for a beer permit.
“A lot of players have asked for food, so my husband and I got a loan, and we are 90% done with the restaurant,” Wolfe said. “Would I be asking for this beer permit for just a pool hall? No. I’m asking for the beer permit because that is what the customers would like to have, as in with Asian cuisine, or the Mexican restaurants. You don’t have to order a beer, but you can come in and sit down and have a home- cooked meal.”
Amanda Wolfe added, “I’m not wanting a bar. I’m not wanting to open a pub or anything like that. You have to have a purpose to get a beer there. You can’t come in and get a beer and just sit there and drink all day. I won’t allow it.”
Amanda Wolfe admitted that there had been two patrons banned from the premises, one for fighting and one who was a thief. She said when she observed patrons on drugs she called in ministry to speak with them.
Alderman Ken Bass noted that Amanda Wolfe had previously stated that patrons sit in their vehicles and drink beer and then come back into the pool hall.
But Amanda Wolfe said she has no right to control what people do in their own vehicle. She said it has happened, but it hasn’t been a problem. When she sees it occur she tells them to leave.
“Even if I don’t get the beer permit, I’m still going to open up a restaurant and have home-cooked meals,” Amanda Wolfe added. “I’m going to make it as pleasant as I can.”
At the conclusion of the public hearing, Alderman Matthew Somers made the motion to move forward with creating an on-premises beer ordinance, but that motion failed for lack of a second.
With the lack of board support, Graham said that he now considers the issues closed.
Amanda Wolfe told the Times News after the meeting she believes the board members had their minds made up before the meeting.
“I never stood a chance,” she said. “Their minds were made up before I got there. The place wasn’t packed as Merrell predicted. This city and county voted to be wet, but the city of Surgoinsville wants to pick and choose the way to sell beer. They can’t do that. I was not only humiliated but was violated of my civil rights and discriminated against. They turned me down and an application wasn’t even submitted. I will go to the next level.”