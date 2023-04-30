ST. PAUL — James Ira Spurrier Jr. was recognized 78 years ago for battlefield heroism with the United States’ highest military honor.
Saturday brought honors from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the area where Spurrier was born, as a memorial in St. Paul was dedicated to the late Army infantryman.
Spurrier, who died in East Tennessee in 1984 after a military career that brought him the Medal of Honor and a troubled postwar life, spent part of his youth in the Castlewood area before joining the Civilian Conservation Corps in Bluefield, West Virginia. In 1940, he enlisted in the Army.
St. Paul Mayor Ken Holbrook joined Russell County Board of Supervisors Chair Lou Ann Wallace, 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears in Saturday’s dedication of a wall memorial across from Town Hall.
Four plaques and a shadow box recounted Spurrier’s military service, displayed his medals and photos of him receiving the Medal of Honor in March 1945 and showed the text of Virginia House Joint Resolution 322 passed in his honor in 2022.
Wallace told the audience of about 50 residents and officials that Spurrier’s and other veterans’ sacrifices must be remembered. She thanked attorney Frank Kilgore for helping organize the memorial project, which included donations from Russell County, St. Paul, Dominion Energy, New Peoples Bank and First Bank and Trust Co.
Pillion, also an Army veteran who served during the invasion of Iraq, introduced Sears — a Marine veteran — as she said Spurrier is one of 3,493 Medal of Honor recipients since the award was created during the Civil War.
Sears referred to two other Medal of Honor recipients — WW I’s Sgt. Alvin York and WW II’s Audie Murphy — as she recounted the story of how Spurrier was wounded in the Southwest Pacific theater before recovering and landing in France just after D-Day in 1944.
By September, 1944, Spurrier had begun a combat career that resembled a combination of York and Murphy’s exploits, according to the National WW II Museum.
In Lay-Saint Christophe, France, Spurrier received the Distinguished Service Cross for clearing an enemy-held hill and capturing 20 German soldiers after using a U.S. tank destroyer’s .50 caliber machine gun and attacking bunkers with grenades and a rifle.
Two months later, Spurrier advanced alone in Achain, France, using American and captured German weapons to kill 25 German soldiers and capture three more. Fighting during the Battle of the Bulge, he received his second Purple Heart and, in March 1945, the Medal of Honor and the French and Belgian versions of the Croix de Guerre for the Achain fight.
Citing Spurrier’s re-enlistment to serve during the Korean War, Sears said, “He was deserving of that medal.”
While York was recognized by Tennessee for his service as was Murphy by Texas, Sears said Virginia finally has given Spurrier the same recognition through the resolution and the memorial.
“We don’t know all the lives that he saved because he did not die,” Sears said of Spurrier’s wartime service.
A 21-gun salute in Spurrier’s honor concluded the ceremony.