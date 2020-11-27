By JEFF BOBO
CHURCH HILL — Derrick Park’s new playground equipment will remain closed at least another month while city leaders attempt to find a less expensive surface material that meets ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) specifications.
During its Nov. 17 meeting, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject two bids for an engineered wood fiber soft playground surface for the new equipment.
Bliss Products and Services offered a bid of $15,245 for materials and installation, and Outdoor Recreation Inc. offered a bid of $7,457 for materials only.
The BMA agreed to advertise for new bids for the materials only and do the installation in-house. City Recorder Josh Russell said the goal was to attract some additional bidders and get a better price.
The material is similar to wood mulch, but it’s softer and meets ADA requirements.
The same type of material being sought for Derrick Park’s new playground equipment is currently installed and being used for Laurel Run Park’s new playground equipment.
“The reason we have to go for this type of material is for the head impact, if the child falls over there,” said Mayor Dennis Deal. “We discussed it with the people who installed the equipment. They highly recommended it, and it’s also wheelchair accessible.”
Deal said the delay created by the new bid will give the city time to complete curbing and wheelchair accessible features.
Russell noted that more material has to be added every few years as the mulch is compressed and degrades, but it’s still the most cost effective alternative for ADA-approved materials.
The new playground equipment has been installed, but is closed to the public. It’s part of an overall $500,000 upgrade to Derrick Park, which also includes a new splash pad, picnic shelters, an outdoor amphitheater, and additional parking on the west side of the park where land has been purchased from the Church Hill VFW.
The park’s $280,000 splash pad is completed and was scheduled to open July 17, but that opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Derrick Park is located on the Holston River off Ordnance Drive behind Food City.