COEBURN — Virginia regulators and the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority have signed an agreement to correct drainage and erosion control problems on parts of the Spearhead Trails system.
The agreement stems from a Sept. 9, 2020, report from the state Department of Environmental Quality on Spearhead Trails’ approximately 600-mile network of ATV, horse and walking trails in seven Southwest Virginia counties.
According to the report, DEQ staffers identified 16 potential environmental
violations on the trail system, including:
• Unpermitted land-disturbing activities without erosion or sediment control plans
• Unmaintained erosion or sediment control measures
• Stabilization of disturbed areas outside state guidelines of seven-14 days
• Improper direction of stormwater runoff
• Inadequate trail closures to keep riders and hikers off the trails
• Evidence of ATV riding in at least one streambed
• No state or Army Corps of Engineers permits for installation of some culverts
• Sediment outside some trail footprints into streams and onto properties downslope from the trails
The report states that the review was done in part to help SRRA with compliance, to give The Nature Conservancy regulatory guidance and to respond to citizens’ formal complaints.
The Conservancy in early 2020 partnered with SRRA to develop a hiking and historical trail near St. Paul.
Authority Executive Director Shawn Lindsey said on Thursday that the April 29 memorandum of understanding signed by DEQ Director David K. Paylor and Authority Board Chairman Jack McClanahan follows about a year of work with DEQ and training Spearhead construction and maintenance workers to meet state and federal environmental regulations.
The MOU requires the Authority and Spearhead Trails to implement policies procedures to comply with state environmental regulations on water control and for the authority to notify DEQ before any trail construction or modification.
SRRA must include more comprehensive rules for trail permit holders and post signs explaining the consequences of violating rules, according to the MOU. Educational materials will have to be produced explaining the environmental impact of those violations.
The memorandum also requires SRRA to submit a plan in six months with specifics in best management practices to comply with regulations.
“It’s a constant effort to maintain the trails, and we’ve got a lot of training with DEQ,” Lindsey said. “It’s like cleaning trash off roads. People don’t see the trash you pick up.”
Spearhead has trained six workers within the past year on erosion and sediment control inspections. Lindsey said, and the authority now has an in-house engineer to oversee the best management practices plan required by DEQ.
Environmental group The Clinch Coalition stated in a May 9 release that it has “been a conduit for a growing number of complaints from Southwest Virginia residents about environmental degradation on the Spearhead Trails network.”
“The Clinch Coalition is supportive of outdoor recreation as an economic development tool, including recreational trails,” Coalition President Sharon Fisher said. “However, Southwest Virginia is also home to some of North America’s most fragile ecosystems, meaning that we must take special care to develop our outdoor assets responsibly.”
Fisher called Spearhead’s activity “a concerning failure of responsible recreation development and trail management, as well as a clear attempt to cut corners and disregard environmental laws.”
Lindsey said Spearhead and SRRA have worked to follow environmental guidelines in developing the trail system.
“We continue to see more and more people coming to our region to enjoy the natural beauty we have to offer,” Lindsey said in a statement issued Wednesday, “and we are dedicated to preserving this beauty and creating access to it through all forms of outdoor recreation.”