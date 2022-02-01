Four Sullivan County deputies involved in a shooting, which left one of them hospitalized, were honored on Monday for their heroism, along with a fifth deputy who ran into a burning house to save a man.
“I’m really proud of these officers today,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “As you know, we’ve had a really hard week, week-and-a-half, and these officers have too.”
The deputies honored included Deputy Evan Wade, the officer shot on Friday, Jan. 21, by Alan Coulter, who was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident.
Coulter was found unresponsive in his cell at the Sullivan County jail last week and then later declared dead. The TBI is investigating the circumstances of his death.
Wade was given the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor on Monday by Cassidy for his actions on Jan. 21. Still recovering from his wounds, Wade was unable to attend Monday's event.
Others honored for their heroism on that day were Deputies Cory Hall, Cody Ball and Tyler McCready, who all received the Life Saving Award.
Hall also received the Medal of Valor for his actions in rescuing Wade after the deputy was shot.
“He’s our MVP,” Cassidy said. “That’s what Deputy Wade has called him.”
Deputies saw Coulter driving along Hickory Tree Road at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. Knowing he had active arrest warrants, they tried to pull him over, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coulter drove down Riley Hollow Road, near Bluff City, jumped out of the truck and ran into an outbuilding, authorities said.
Deputies said as they approached the building, Coulter shot through a wall and one bullet struck Wade.
Coulter then barricaded himself in and over the next several hours traded shots with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Bristol Police Department SWAT team members.
He was then taken into custody.
Cassidy said Monday that Hall was partnered with Wade during the incident. He said as they approached the outbuilding, Hall was the officer who helped save Wade’s life.
“Not only did you lay down cover fire, but you grabbed the injured officer and dragged him to safety,” Cassidy said.
Ball and McCready were also on scene and started laying down cover fire for the two deputies, Cassidy said.
“They went above and beyond,” Cassidy said. “During chaos, they met it with firmness.”
Another deputy was honored for a separate incident.
Sullivan County Deputy Shane Amyx was also awarded the Live Saving Award.
On Jan. 20, Cassidy said, Amyx responded to a fire near Bristol. The building was still occupied and in flames, and “without hesitation” he went inside and found a man lying on the floor.
Amyx pulled the man out of the burning home, saving the man’s life.
“He even had some smoke inhalation himself and had to be taken to the hospital,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said the heroism of the five officers over the past two weeks shows the courage they have.
“I can’t be more proud of these officers on a daily basis,” he said.