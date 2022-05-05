KINGSPORT — Dennis Phillips served as Kingsport’s mayor for 10 years. Now, he’ll represent the Tri-Cities new economic development group, NETNHub.
Phillips was recently named the Chief Executive Officer of NETNHub, the group announced in a press release on Thursday. According to the announcement, NETNHub board members chose Phillips for his ability to build relationships “across county borders.”
“Dennis was a perfect pick because of his proven ability to navigate the intricacies of building consensus between cities and counties,” said Jerry Caldwell, the Bristol Motor Speedway CEO and chairman of NETNHub. “He is well respected across the region and in Nashville where we will garner support to the benefit of every county, city and town.”
During Phillips' tenure as mayor, the release said, he helped create an Academic Village in Downtown Kingsport, converted a 20-acre former industrial site to a retail center in the Model City and helped bring the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Brickyard Park sports complex to life.
“I’m here to share our vision for making the region a destination for business, tourists, and workers to move to our eight-county area,” Phillips said in the release. “We will support existing economic development organizations by elevating our story of a great place to live, work, and play.”
NETNHub officially launched on April 13 as a group of local stakeholders aiming to support and grow existing and new economic development across Northeast Tennessee’s eight-county region. According to the group’s announcement, its vision is to “elevate the region’s profile to both national and international companies to locate here, as well as to attract, retain and support talent.”
The organization is funded by private entities, including Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway, Eastman, and East Tennessee State University, the release said. Local leaders including Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, and Johnson City’s City Manager Cathy Ball serve on the board.
For more information on NETNHub, go to NETNHub.com.