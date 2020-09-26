KINGSPORT — Federal and state Democratic candidates pitched their campaigns to a Kingsport Farmers Market rally hosted by the Sullivan County Democratic Party on Friday.
U.S. Senate hopeful Marquita Bradshaw and 1st Congressional District challenger Blair Walsingham were the two main speakers at the event.
Walsingham is going up against Republican Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport and independent candidate Steve Holder.
Bradshaw is running against Republican Bill Hagerty, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, in addition to nine independent candidates.
Bradshaw, a Memphis activist, insisted the nomination to replace the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should happen after the November presidential election.
“The next president should decide who the next Supreme Court justice should be,” Bradshaw said.
Walsingham, a Hawkins County small business owner and Air Force veteran, said people tell her that her campaign is the best Democratic campaign in 50-75 years.
When asked what separates her from Harshbarger, she said “everything.”
“I’m an authentic person. I’m a hard working American,” Walsingham said. “I’m accessible. I’m transparent. I accept no corporate PAC (political action committee) money.”
Walsingham has raised about $40,500, but only had around $9,000 cash on hand at the end of June, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. In contrast, Harshbarger has raised more than $1.4 million and had more than $350,000 cash on hand in mid-July.
Bradshaw also has fundraising issues. She reported having raised about $23,000 with only around $1,600 cash on hand in mid-July. Hagerty has raised more than $12.3 million and had more than $2.6 million cash on hand as of mid-July.
Also speaking at the event were Amber Riddle, a Kingsport resident challenging incumbent GOP state Sen. Jon Lundberg in the Senate District 4 race, in addition to Kingsport resident Arvil Love, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP state Rep. Bud Hulsey in House District 2.
Riddle said she favors Medicaid expansion.
“I constantly talk about health care because it’s important,” Riddle said. “Health care, it’s investing in people’s basic human needs to make sure we have a safe nation with healthy thriving people.”
Love said he’s running because state lawmakers aren’t doing anything to help the public.
“They’ve had opportunity after opportunity to make our lives better, they just haven’t done it,” he said.