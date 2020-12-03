BLOUNTVILLE — A five-minute video-conference court hearing Thursday for Megan Boswell provided little new information, other than her next court date: January 22, 2021.
During the hearing Thursday, Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus said the prosecution needed more time to announce whether or not it will seek enhanced punishments (such as the death penalty or life without parole).
Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, asked the court for more time before taking up a change of venue motion he filed earlier this year. That motion had been scheduled to be heard Thursday.
Judge Jim Goodwin set Boswell's next court date for 9 a.m. January 22. It is scheduled as an announcement hearing for the state's decision on enhanced punishments. And Sproles will have the chance then to tell the court how much more time, if any, he needs before the change of venue motion is taken up.
Boswell, 19, is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of her toddler daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty to those charges in August.
Boswell, who remains in jail, is also charged with one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Evelyn was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 18. She hadn’t been seen since December, and her body was found in a shed on property owned by a family member on March 6.
At the time the body was discovered, investigators said the toddler’s remains were dressed in clothing matching what she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen.
The court earlier sealed certain records in the case, including the toddler's autopsy report.
Sproles asked the court Thursday for permission to share that autopsy report with Megan Boswell. The prosecution did not object, and Goodwin said it was up to Sproles as the autopsy report was included in other case files the prosecution shared with the defense earlier this week as a part of the discovery process.
Staubus said one reason the state asked for more time to announce any enhanced punishment decision was because the discovery process had been time consuming.
Goodwin noted, for the record, that COVID-19 numbers have been "going crazy here in this county," and asked if that had slowed down the discovery process.
Staubus confirmed it had as his office has had to limit sitting down with people in person.
Sproles said it has caused delays for the defense as well. Sproles said he needed more time for the change of venue motion to be heard because he needs to complete affidavits to support the change of venue motion.