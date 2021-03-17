JONESVILLE — Brian Dean has been appointed superintendent of the Lee County Public Schools.
Dean, who has been interim superintendent since Brian Austin’s departure in mid-January, was appointed superintendent at the Lee County School Board’s March 11 meeting.
Dean, who served as assistant superintendent for three years, previously served in several administrative, teaching and coaching positions in the division during his 23-year career.
“I am very humbled and grateful to be given the opportunity to serve Lee County Public Schools as Division Superintendent,” Dean said in a statement released on Tuesday. “It is a privilege to work with both students and staff who have shown just how resilient and earnest they are in their educational pursuits.”