Stepping up - Audrey Stidham and company

Seven-year-old Audrey Stidham, seated, with Wise County 911 dispatcher Sharon Belcher, father Nathan Stidham, Chief Dispatcher Billie Laney and Sheriff Grant Kilgore. The adults all credited Audrey with stepping up and showing calm when Stidham passed out after being bee-stung a week earlier.

 Mike Still - Six Rivers Media

WISE — When not on duty as a Virginia state trooper, Nathan Stidham is a beekeeper.

Despite more than four years’ experience, Stidham found himself unconscious more than a week ago after two bees stung him above his right ear.

