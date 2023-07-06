WISE — When not on duty as a Virginia state trooper, Nathan Stidham is a beekeeper.
Despite more than four years’ experience, Stidham found himself unconscious more than a week ago after two bees stung him above his right ear.
Stidham had taken his daughter to a friend’s property June 27 as he checked on his beehives. While his daughter Audrey waited in his truck, Stidham went back to secure an electric fence around the hives to keep away bears.
“I got tagged on the side of my head by a couple of bees, and I felt fine,” said Stidham. “If you keep bees, you get stung pretty often, and it never bothered me before.”
Driving back to Wise, Stidham was passing the UVA Wise campus when he started feeling strange. Looking in the rearview mirror, he saw his face turning red.
Reaching the Valero — originally named the Bee Line Market — at the corner of Main Street and College Drive, Stidham managed to reach downtown before turning off to the park near L.F. Addington Middle School.
“I stopped the truck, put my head down on the steering wheel, called 911 and that was all I remembered.”
Enter Audrey, who took action.
“I tried to wake dad up, and I heard somebody on his cell phone,” Audrey said.
That somebody was Wise County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Sharon Belcher.
“I answered the phone first and heard something going on,” said Belcher, “then I heard Audrey.”
Belcher said Audrey was calm and told her where she and her father were and what had happened.
“She was perfect,” Belcher said of Audrey. “She answered each of my questions, and we were able to get officers and rescue personnel to the scene. She was exactly right about the location and did a really good job.”
“A little,” Audrey said when asked if she was scared at the time,” because I knew something about the bee sting because I recognized the allergic reaction where he was passed out. I tried to wake him up first before I picked up the phone to make sure if he was going to wake up.”
Chief Dispatcher Billie Laney heard the call as it happened.
“I remember hearing the call, and when she said she was 7, I thought, there’s a calm person,” said Laney.
Stidham woke up to the face of UVA Wise Campus Police officer Austin Crabtree trying to wake him.
“Austin told me if I wanted to see him, all I had to do was call him,” Stidham said with a laugh.
Three Wise Police officers arrived with Crabtree — Lt. Chris Kent and officers Grant Kilgore and Jason Taylor — and they went to the nearby Wise town swimming pool to see if they had an EpiPen to help ease Stidham’s symptoms.
After the Wise Rescue Squad arrived and helped remove the bee stingers, Stidham was feeling well enough not to need a trip to the hospital.
“She definitely is a good role model,” Belcher said of Audrey’s performance that day. “She probably should give a speech in front of her class next year to teach them how to give directions and always know where they’re at, how important it is to be calm and answer the questions from the 911 operator. It helps us out so much.”
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore — not the Wise police officer — said the incident showed the best in all involved.
“I’m glad Nathan had her nearby, and I’m glad Audrey had the calmness to do what she did,” said Kilgore. “It speaks a lot about her intelligence. I think we also put great people together with good training, and we get great results.”