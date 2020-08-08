KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber 28th annual Golf Scramble is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Ridgefields.
Two rounds will be available with tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Food City, Pepsi and Hunter Smith Davis, the tournament benefits the Kingsport Chamber and its Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Leadership Kingsport programs.
Texas Roadhouse is the lunch sponsor and breakfast will be provided by Food City.
Media sponsors include the Kingsport Times News, AM 640 WXSM Xtreme Sports Monster and Spectrum Reach.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, precautions are being taken to ensure as safe an environment as possible.
Players and attendees are asked to wear masks when registering and standing in the gathering area. Players are also asked to leave the pins in the holes. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in boxes. Social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be available.
“Your Kingsport Chamber Golf Scramble is always one of our more popular events, and we want to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment during this time,” said Bob Feagins, Kingsport Chamber executive director of Communications and Development.
Awards will be given to the top three places in two flights in both the morning and afternoon rounds.
Hole competitions include prizes for longest drive on two holes, most accurate drive on two holes and closest to the pin on each of the four par threes.
Hole sponsorships are available for $250, and individual player entry fees are $150 per player or $600 for a team of four.
A chairman’s discount package is offered for $775 and includes a team of four and hole sponsorship.
To enter the event, sponsor a hole or donate a prize, call Nora Davis, Kingsport Chamber communications and events coordinator, at 392-8827 or send an email to ndavis@kingsportchamber.org.
About the Kingsport Chamber
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two nonprofit organizations:
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501)©(3) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501)©(6).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include:
Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; STREAMWORKS; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.
For more information, go to KingsportChamber.org.