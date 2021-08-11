BLOUNTVILLE — County Attorney Dan Street is the Tennessee County Attorneys’ Association’s County Attorney of the Year.
Street, who has served as Sullivan County’s county attorney since 1994, received the award and was honored during the TCAA’s Summer Conference in Chattanooga.
“He is highly thought of and respected by TCAA members,” TCAA Executive Secretary Nelle Greulich wrote to the office of Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
Street was elected president of the TCAA in April 2019. His term of office was to be one year. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he remained president until July 31, 2021, due to the fact TCAA could not meet for the 2020 Spring Conference.
“For his service, he was given a plaque to commemorate his time served as president,” Greulich wrote. “Because Mr. Street’s peers felt he had persevered under most unusual circumstances during the pandemic, he was also awarded the Tennessee County Attorneys’ Association’s County Attorney of the Year award as well. He has been a member of TCAA for many years and has been on the board of directors for many years.”
Venable said Street well deserves the recognition and honor from his fellow TCAA members, and given the chance he would have been happy to nominate Street himself.
“Dan is an excellent county attorney,” Venable said. “His ability is amazing. He has a deep knowledge and must certainly be one of the most experienced county attorneys, perhaps the longest serving, in the state. Having him to represent the people of Sullivan County and to advise the Sullivan County Commission and other officeholders throughout county government has helped us time and time again, thanks to his incredible memory in recalling former situations. His service to the county provides a continuity that is extremely useful.”
“I am honored,” said Street.
The TCAA’s membership numbers 55-60, from across Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Street said the main goal of the group is to share information and help each other.
Street estimated he’s been a member for 25 years or so, and he remembers then-Washington County Attorney Mark Hicks is the one who told him about the organization and encouraged him to participate.
According to the TCAA’s website, the purpose of the group is education and training. The association conducts, among other things, conferences and serves as a clearinghouse for information and exchange of ideas in order to promote the continued excellence of the organization and quality service to their governmental clients.