Tennessee’s daily new case rate for COVID-19 dipped below 1,000 Sunday, and Northeast Tennessee also saw its case drop below 20.
Far Southwest Virginia saw its new case figure double since Friday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County led the area Sunday with 11 new cases for a total of 221 and 4 deaths. Hawkins County saw five new cases for 91 and 2 deaths, and Carter County saw 2 cases for 105 and 2 deaths. Washington County added 1 case for 262 and no deaths.
TDH adjusted Unicoi County’s total down by 1 for 58 cases and no deaths. While Sunday was the second-lowest case increase for the region in 12 straight days, it still marked 11 straight days of double-digit new case numbers.
Statewide, Tennessee added 954 cases and 3 deaths for pandemic totals of 61,960 and 741. Total testing reached 1,017,498 Sunday, with 71,982 positive results and 945,516 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 3,487 (113 positive, 3,374 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 6.14 percent
- Sullivan, 8,760 (215 positive, 8,545 negative) of 158,348, or 5.53 percent
- Washington, 8,523 (292 positive, 8,231 negative) of 129,375, or 6.59 percent
- Johnson, 2,762 (48 positive, 2,714 negative) of 17,788, or 15.53 percent
- Carter, 3,786 (112 positive, 3,674 negative) of 56,391, or 6.71 percent
- Greene, 4,743 (166 positive, 4,577 negative) of 69,069, or 6.87 percent
- Unicoi, 1,656 (65 positive, 1,591 negative) of 17,883, or 9.26 percent
The LENOWISCO Health District added 8 cases Sunday for 78 cases and 4 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County added 3 cases for 38 and 2 deaths. Lee County added 2 cases for 19 and no deaths. Scott County’s total rose by 3 for 14 cases and 2 deaths. Norton remained at 4 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 70,670 cases and 1,966 deaths Sunday – increases of 888 and 4, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 885,504 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.26 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 801,205 people have been tested to date, or 9.28 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 4,527 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.99 percent.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 1,219 of 23,423, or 5.24 percent
- Norton, 518 of 3,981, or 13.01 percent
- Wise County, 1,746 of 37,383, or 4.67 percent
- Scott County, 1,044 of 21,566, or 4.84 percent