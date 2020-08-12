ROGERSVILLE — Attorney General Dan Armstrong filed a motion in Hawkins County Criminal Court this week to violate the judicial diversion that was part of newly re-elected constable William Creasy’s plea agreement last year.
If that motion is successful, Creasy would not only lose the opportunity to expunge his criminal record, but he would also face potential jail time.
That motion is scheduled to be heard by Judge John Dugger in Rogersville on Aug. 28.
The history of the case
Creasy, who was originally elected Hawkins County’s District 1 constable on Aug. 2, 2018, was indicted in February 2019 on charges of official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies punishable by one to two years.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, 2018, in which Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood prior to being sworn into office on Sept. 1.
On Aug. 30 2019, he pleaded guilty to the reduced charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct, both of which are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days.
As a condition of his plea agreement, Creasy resigned his constable post in April 2019. He was also granted judicial diversion, which would allow him to expunge his record after completing the terms of an 11 month and 29 day probationary period.
No names on the 2020 ballot
After Creasy resigned, the Hawkins County Commission appointed former constable and former Mount Carmel Fire Chief Ryan Christian to that position, and the seat was placed on the ballot for the Aug. 6, 2020, county general election.
When no one filed for candidacy, both Creasy and Christian subsequently filed to become eligible write-in candidates, although neither candidacy was reported to the public or the media.
In a district where a total of 1,263 votes were cast, Creasy beat Christian by a single vote, 72-71. That means approximately 89% of people who voted in District 1 didn’t cast a write-in vote in the constable race.
With that victory, Creasy intends to complete the term of office he was originally elected to in 2018, which expires Aug. 31, 2022.
”A clear violation of his agreement”
Armstrong told the Times News on Wednesday he had filed a motion in Hawkins County Criminal Court alleging that Creasy violated the terms of his judicial diversion by seeking re-election to complete a term of office that he was compelled to resign from as part of his plea agreement.
“In pleading and getting a judicial diversion, part of the agreement was he was to resign the office,” Armstrong said. “The fact that he has now made himself available as a write-in to fill out the same term he resigned would appear to us to be a clear violation of his agreement.”
Armstrong added, “Our position is that he shouldn’t be entitled to a judicial diversion, given that he has turned around and violated one of the terms of that. (If the motion is successful) his record would not be expunged, and also he’s back before the court on whether he’s going to serve jail time. If you plead guilty and the diversion is withdrawn because of the violation, then the court can sentence him to serve time in jail.”
Does this motion affect Creasy’s eligibility to be sworn in on Sept. 1?
Armstrong: “It depends on what his actions are. If his response to this is that he resigns again, the judge will have to determine what that means. If his response is to be defiant — and ‘I’m going to be sworn in, and I’m going to hold office’ — then I would suspect the court would take that into consideration in the way it re-sentences him.”
When contacted for reaction to this latest development Wednesday, Creasy told the Times News he had no comment at this time except that his lawyer is working on it.
On Friday, however, when asked if the criminal charges filed against him last year were warranted, and if he’d made a mistake, Creasy replied, “The charges against me were made up and totally false.”
Armstrong responded Wednesday, “If that’s the position he wants to take in court, fine. Let’s just undo it all and go to trial (on the original felony charges).”