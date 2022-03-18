KINGSPORT — Hey, Dobyns-Bennett students: Want to go to the game?
D-B is offering students a spot on one of the two school buses it will be taking to Murfreesboro on Saturday for the TSSAA Class 4A boys basketball championship game between the Tribe and Bearden at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
To ride, participants must show student ID and meet the buses at 10 a.m. on Saturday in front of the main entrance at D-B. There are 96 spots available.
The cost for a seat on the bus is $5 and students must be prepared to purchase a ticket upon arrival in Murfreesboro. Game tickets are on $13.60 on GoFan (in advance) or $15 cash at the venue.
Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. Eastern.
The bus will return to Kingsport immediately following the game.