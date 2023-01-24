NORTON — The Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Clinch Ranger District has a new chief ranger.
Tiffany Cummins took over the Clinch District position Monday, succeeding Michele Davalos.
Cummins arrives from her post as a forest program manager in the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon.
“Tiffany has two decades of experience in natural resource management and partnership development,” said Joby Timm, forest supervisor. “She’s an excellent fit for the Clinch Ranger District.”
“I’ve been here a couple of weeks, segueing into the position, and I’m excited to be here,” Cummins said Monday. “I don’t think I could ask for a better staff to work with.”
Cummins said she gained some familiarity with the Appalachian region during her study at Western Kentucky University. Her Forest Service career includes work as a planning staff officer, program manager and ecosystem staff officer in Utah, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Before joining the Forest Service, Cummins worked as a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Natural Resources.
“I enjoy collaborating with other agencies, organizations and the public,” said Cummins. “One of my goals is to continue the partnerships in place and identify and build new partnerships.”