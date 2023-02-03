WISE — A partnership between the Nature Conservancy and UVA Wise is looking for economic and environmental projects to fund in 2023.
The Cumberland Forest Community Fund has opened its second round of applications for community, nonprofit and local government efforts to further nature-based projects focused on development and conservation of Southwest Virginia’s natural resources.
Criteria for grants
UVA Wise administers the Community Fund, which receives its funding through the Nature Conservancy and the Cumberland Forest Limited Partnership. The Community Fund plans on awarding a total of $140,000 in grants for 2023 that meet three “triple bottom line” criteria:
• Tangible contributions to local economic development, such as jobs, visitor spending and lodging taxes
• Increased community capacity in areas such as green infrastructure investments and outdoor recreation/tourism, nature-based economic development
• Enhanced environmental quality for land, water and air in the project areas.
A look at last year’s grants
The Community Fund’s first round of 10 project awards in 2022 included a trail development grant to Breaks Interstate Park, development of an outdoor classroom in Pennington Gap, the Estonoa wetlands project in St. Paul, the Washington Rock Recreation area in Appalachia, river access points along the Clinch and Pound rivers, trail development in Dickenson County, wildlife habitat and biking.
Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley said the 2022 grant has helped balance a growing demand for rock climbing resources at the park with preserving its natural resources.
Shannon Blevins, UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives, said the Community Fund is an outgrowth of several years’ work between the college and the Nature Conservancy.
“The fund is unique and we are pleased to be part of this resource to help increase economic and community development in the region,” said Blevins.
Brad Kreps, the Nature Conservancy’s Clinch Valley Program director, said the Community Fund represents TNC’s desire to combine conservation with support for local residents.
“We learned so much with UVA Wise through the administration of our first successful grant round,” said Kreps, “and now we are excited to see what additional projects we can support to benefit nature and people throughout the region.”
Applicant eligibility guidelines
• Applicants can be nonprofit organizations, individuals or municipalities with valid federal ID numbers
• Projects must be located in Wise, Lee, Scott, Russell, Dickenson, Buchanan or Tazewell counties
• Projects can be original business concepts or extensions or existing business ventures/products/services, community programs or social ventures
Applications for the second round of grants will be accepted now through March 30. More information on the Cumberland Forest Community Fund, including the program guidelines and application, can be found at www.oxbowcenter.com/communityfund.