Local news

WISE — A partnership between the Nature Conservancy and UVA Wise is looking for economic and environmental projects to fund in 2023.

The Cumberland Forest Community Fund has opened its second round of applications for community, nonprofit and local government efforts to further nature-based projects focused on development and conservation of Southwest Virginia’s natural resources.

Applications for the second round of grants will be accepted now through March 30. More information on the Cumberland Forest Community Fund, including the program guidelines and application, can be found at www.oxbowcenter.com/communityfund.

