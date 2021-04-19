BLOUNTVILLE — Want a heads-up if a particular inmate is about to be released from a county jail in Tennessee? Registering for notifications on an inmate’s changes in status is as easy as dialing a toll-free telephone number or downloading a free app.
You’ll be notified if the inmate is released, escapes or gets transferred. It’s your choice whether you’re notified by telephone, email or text — or all three. It’s automated. And the inmate will never know you’re tracking their whereabouts.
That’s possible through the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification (SAVIN) program.
“If you’re a victim of crime, you can register by dialing a 1-800 number or by going to a link on the internet,” Gary Cordell, program coordinator, said Monday after leading a SAVIN training program for law enforcement personnel and others in Northeast Tennessee. “You can register to track the status of any inmate in any county jail in Tennessee. All 95 counties in the state are a part of this program.”
Cordell said notifications give victims an opportunity to make arrangements or take actions to protect themselves.
“I’ve heard stories that ‘It saved my life,’ ” Cordell said. “It gives crime victims not only peace of mind, but also a sense of empowerment.”
The program started in Tennessee 10 years ago and is funded by a state grant.
The app is called Mobile Patrol.
SAVIN is open to the public, Cordell said. Anyone can register.
“The purpose of the program is to increase the safety of victims of crime, law enforcement, criminal justice personnel and the general public by providing access to timely information concerning the custody status of offenders in county jails,” a press release about the program reads in part. “Victims and other concerned citizens can register anonymously by telephone (1-888-868-4631) or register at the website to be notified in the event of an offender’s release, transfer or escape. The VINE system is provided by our sole source provider Appriss. The TSA Staff and SAVIN Governing Council, which is comprised of sheriffs representing all regions of the state, have been working hard toward implementing and promoting this service to the public.”
The 2009 Tennessee State Legislature enacted legislation, signed by the governor as Public Chapter 488, to fund this 24-hour/365 day Statewide Automated Victim Information Notification System to be operated by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association beginning July 1, 2010.
Citizens calling 1-888-868-4631 are asked to provide an offender’s name and/or booking number, which they can obtain from their local county jail or correctional facility.
After the system has provided the relevant offender custody information, it asks the caller if they would like to register to be automatically notified when that offender is released or transferred and what manner of notification they prefer.
Those choosing to register provide a phone number and a four-digit personal identification number, which they will later use to confirm the notification calls or to cancel any future calls if needed.
Live operator assistance is available round-the-clock for callers who have questions or require additional help. General information is in both Spanish and English. and interpreters are available in many languages.
Citizens locating an offender and/or registering via the internet can access the information through www.vinelink.com and simply click on the state of Tennessee on the Vine map and follow the instructions given.