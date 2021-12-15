KINGSPORT — A 60-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday afternoon.
Kingsport police are now asking for you help in finding the man who committed the crime.
At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, a woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive when an armed black man jumped in her car, held her at gunpoint and demanded money, the Kingsport Police Department reports.
The woman told police she drove the man to a nearby ATM, withdrew some money and then returned him to the Walmart. The suspect then fled in what police say is a gray Toyota Prius.
Kingsport police report the suspect made a comment to the woman that he needed the money to get back to North Carolina. He was last seen headed south on Fort Henry Drive toward Colonial Heights, according to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The suspect is described as a black male adult with a large build. He appeared to be wearing a glucose monitor (or similar medical device) on his left arm. He was wearing a gray pattern vest with the letters ‘UNLTD’ printed across the back.
If you recognize this man, you’re asked to contact detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.