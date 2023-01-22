Carrie Rivera was traveling from Pennsylvania to Alabama on Jan. 8 with her three disabled sons and three service dogs when her 2005 Ford F-150 broke down at the Rock Springs exit of I-26. When a tow truck was sent to retrieve the vehicle on Jan. 12, it was not there.
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem.
She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
That was just the start of her problems. Days later, someone stole her 2005 Ford F-150 from the side of the road.
The vehicle was loaded with her business materials and a Nintendo Switch game console that was a Christmas present for one of her sons.
“Who in the name of God would take a 15-year-old pickup truck?” she asked.
The Kingsport Police Department is now investigating the case and Rivera is asking anyone who might have information about her truck to contact police. But there has not been a lot of information for authorities to work with.
According to a police report, officers found Rivera around 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in her truck with her three sons inside. The boys are 12, 11 and 10 years old and all suffer from disabilities, she said.
Three service dogs were also inside the truck, and police were able to help the family find a Super 8 Motel to stay in for a few nights.
A sister picked up Rivera and the kids and drove back to Alabama. On Jan. 12, a tow truck was sent to retrieve the pickup.
But it was gone.
“It has all of my business equipment,” Rivera said.
The truck was loaded with furniture she had picked up in Pennsylvania, along with a commercial sewing machine that she had gotten for Christmas. She said she does upholstery but the theft of the truck has forced her to shut down the business.
The truck is black, with some wear and tear on it.
“It was nothing special,” Rivera said.
One thing that was special, however, was the gaming console left in the truck for one of her sons. She said she knows someone has been using the device, and Kingsport detectives said they are trying to track it down.
Until she finds the truck and her valuables, she’s not sure what to do.
“I just don’t know which way to go anymore,” she said.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle can contact the KPD at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.