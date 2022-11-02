KINGSPORT — A school bus driver for a contractor serving Sullivan Heights Middle School transported students while she was high on drugs last week, police said.

The head of Sullivan County Schools said the woman was finishing her second day as a bus driver and is no longer driving for the contractor.

Contessia Dawn Cravens

