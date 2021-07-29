KINGSPORT — A 39-year-old Kingsport woman has been charged with arson after allegedly admitting to burning down a house in Gibsontown last week.
The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Minton Street at about midnight on July 23. The house was fully involved and was a total loss, according to the KFD.
No injuries were reported.
During interviews with the Kingsport Police Department, Misty Bishop reportedly confessed that she started the fire by pouring some kerosene in the house, lighting a pillow on fire, and throwing the pillow into the house.
Bishop was arrested on Monday and charged with arson. The estimated loss of the house is $50,000, the KPD reported.
Steve Morelock, who lives down the street from the house, said no one was living in the house at the time of the fire and believes Bishop had been squatting in the building.