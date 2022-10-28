Yolanda Jackman mug

ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officers received reports of a woman holding a man at gunpoint at 10 a.m. at the Marathon at 12424 Maple St. in Glade Spring.

