WISE — A Wise woman charged with a fatal alcohol- related car crash last fall has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Laya Maude Belcher, 60, was charged with manslaughter and DUI in connection with the Sept. 23 crash on U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook. According to police records, Belcher was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 23 when her Ford Explorer struck a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap.
Dorton died at Norton Community Hospital less than an hour after the crash.
Court records said that Belcher told a Norton police officer at the scene that she was coming from Big Stone Gap and allegedly said she was “a little drunk, not a lot drunk, just a little.”
Police found an open container of vodka in Belcher’s vehicle and, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, she tested for a 0.256 blood alcohol level — more than three times the legal alcohol limit under Virginia law.
Belcher on Monday pleaded guilty in Wise County Circuit Court to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor DUI.
Upon sentencing on Oct. 16, she faces up to 21 years in prison.
Belcher is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.