Police News
Metro Creative

WISE — The weather Tuesday and Wednesday was good for Wise County sheriff’s deputies and the people they arrested as part of a late-summer roundup of pending warrants.

Sheriff Grant Kilgore said on Wednesday that nine suspects were arrested as part of Operation Summer’s End this week to deal with pending felony and misdemeanor charge court and magistrates’ warrants. Besides the arrests, Kilgore said several stolen items have been recovered along with firearms.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Anyone with information on wanted persons is asked to call (276) 328-3566 or email crimetips@wiseso.net.