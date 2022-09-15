WISE — The weather Tuesday and Wednesday was good for Wise County sheriff’s deputies and the people they arrested as part of a late-summer roundup of pending warrants.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore said on Wednesday that nine suspects were arrested as part of Operation Summer’s End this week to deal with pending felony and misdemeanor charge court and magistrates’ warrants. Besides the arrests, Kilgore said several stolen items have been recovered along with firearms.
No deputies were injured during the sweep, Kilgore said, although one unnamed suspect caused a brief standoff after warning deputies not to arrest him.
Arrests were still being made Wednesday as part of the sweep, Kilgore said.
The latest group of suspects arrested and their charges included:
• Melissa Toney, Coeburn: contempt of court; seven counts of probation violation for felony offenses.
• Randall Hileman, Coeburn: possession of Schedule I or II substance; possession of firearm after having been convicted of a felony; possession of firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance; false report to law enforcement officer.
• Thomas Lundy Jr., Coeburn: contempt of court.
• Brandon Howell, Coeburn: contempt of court.
• Jessica Hall, Coeburn: petit larceny; five counts of probation violation of felony offense.
• Cody Rose, Pound; not comply with court order.
• Harold Spears, Coeburn: petit larceny.
• James Matthew Dingus, Pound: possession of Schedule I or II substance.
• Rebecca Campbell, Coeburn: pretrial violation; two counts contempt of court.
Anyone with information on wanted persons is asked to call (276) 328-3566 or email crimetips@wiseso.net.