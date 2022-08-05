ABINGDON, Va. – A husband and wife realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges.
Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced today to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
The couple could have received up to 20 years each in prison.
The DeLoaches owned and operated the real estate agency Koltown Properties with offices in Wise and Abingdon, Kavanaugh said. The couple allegedly created 19 fraudulent residential sales contracts with nonexistent buyers and sellers from March 2016 to Nov. 2019 to obtain advances on sales commissions from multiple advance commission companies.
The pair also created phony title companies to validate the sales contracts.
According to court records, the couple received more than $300,000 in commission advances through the scheme.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police investigated the case, with assistance from the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.