court logo

ABINGDON — A husband and wife Realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges.

Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video