ABINGDON – Two Wise County residents have been sentenced in connection with falsifying a miner safety training form.
Bryan Bouton, 35, will see three months in federal prison and Dustin Fannon, 35, will spend four months in home detention for their involvements in an August 2016 incident where Fannon applied for a job with a mining contractor.
Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s spokesperson Brian McGinn said Fannon, a security guard with P&P Construction, had submitted an application for a trucking job with the same company. The position required annual federal Mine Safety and Health Administration safety training, McGinn said, and Fannon submitted a forged training form with his application.
Company officials reported Fannon to federal mine safety officials when they discovered the form was forged, McGinn said, and Fannon told investigators that Bouton filled out the form and signed the name of a known training provider.
Bouton, who was not a P&P employee, lied to Investigators about his involvement in the form, McGinn said.
MSHA requires every miner receive at least eight hours of safety training every year on a variety of topics, including mandatory federal health and safety standards, transportation controls and communications systems, barricading, roof or ground control, ventilation, emergency evacuation and firefighting plans, first aid, electrical hazards, prevention of accidents, self-rescue and respiratory devices, explosives, mine gases, and health.
The two men in September each pleaded guilty to a charge of falsifying the form, McGinn said, and Bouton pleaded to a charge of lying to investigators. The sentence was handed down Tuesday in Abingdon Federal District Court.