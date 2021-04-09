ABINGDON — A Wise County man has pleaded guilty to two fraud conspiracy charges related to a pandemic unemployment benefits scheme.
Acting Western District U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said that 34-year old Travis Kilgore, Wise, entered the plea on Thursday in Abingdon U.S. District Court on one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the government.
Bubar said Kilgore was part of a group who lied about eligibility when filing for federal COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits. Kilgore and the others started the scheme in May 2020, Bubar said, and he filed false federal and Virginia Unemployment Commission claims paid for about 21 other people totaling more than $182,400.
Bubar said Kilgore “reverified and re-certified the false statements on numerous occasions throughout the scheme” to obtain the weekly unemployment payments.