NORTON – A Guest River community man faces five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after the Sunday shooting of his girlfriend.
George Henry “Micah” Sailers IV, 20, 7717 Residence Road, Norton, was arrested Sunday after his live-in girlfriend, Laken Bowen, was hit in the head by a .22 caliber bullet, according to a criminal complaint filed by Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Duane Phillips.
According to Phillips, Sailers allegedly told deputies that he had been trying to twirl a .22 Ruger pistol he had gotten for Christmas. While Sailers was trying to show how fast he could twirl it, according to the complaint, the pistol fired and hit Bowen in the head.
The couple’s 2-year-old son was in the living room with them and about two feet from Bowen when the pistol fired, Phillips stated.
Bowen was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be bullet fragments in her brain, according to Phillips. Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday that Bowen survived the incident.
According to Phillips, Bowen allegedly told investigators that he had pulled the hammer back on the pistol and thought the safety was on when he spun it and pulled the trigger about five feet from Bowen.
Phillips said Bowen told investigators that he was familiar with the pistol, was raised with gun safety and that he knew the pistol was loaded at the time of the shooting.
Sailers was charged with five felony counts: unlawful shooting, reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury, assault by shooting/stabbing/etc. in commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied building and child abuse/neglect with reckless disregard for life. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault on a family member.
Sailers was held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.