WISE — September’s Wise County regular grand jury indicted 23 people on 44 crimes, including murder, strangulation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Among the indictments, two state prison inmates were charged with separate alleged murders. William Scott Pettigrew, 38, Red Onion State Prison, faces one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in connection with the Jan. 3, 2022, death of Anwar R. Phillips. Justin William Crenshaw, 34, Wallens Ridge State Prison, faces the same charges in the Nov. 20, 2021, death of Gregory Wayne Pierce.

