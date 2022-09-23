WISE — September’s Wise County regular grand jury indicted 23 people on 44 crimes, including murder, strangulation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Among the indictments, two state prison inmates were charged with separate alleged murders. William Scott Pettigrew, 38, Red Onion State Prison, faces one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in connection with the Jan. 3, 2022, death of Anwar R. Phillips. Justin William Crenshaw, 34, Wallens Ridge State Prison, faces the same charges in the Nov. 20, 2021, death of Gregory Wayne Pierce.
If convicted on the aggravated murder charges, Pettigrew and Crenshaw each face a mandatory life sentence and fine up to $100,000. Conviction on the strangulation charge brings a sentence of up to five years.
Three other persons faced separate indictments for alleged strangulation:
• Jerry Underwood, 37, Big Stone Gap: one count in connection with an April 15 incident
• Arthur Allen Smith, 36, Norton: one count in connection with a July 26 incident
• Dustin Wayne Morelock, 34, one count in connection with a June 18 incident
Four persons were indicted in separate cases of alleged failure to register as a convicted sex offender:
• Clinton Clarence Hawkins, 56, 4412 Cinnamon Lane, Coeburn: one count in connection with a Feb. 2 incident
• Ronald P. Mickles, 28, Wise: four counts and one count of bestiality in connection with alleged Aug. 15 incidents
• George Alexander Moore, aka Alex Moore, 42, Wise: one count of failure to register, second of subsequent offense
• Donald Whitt, 63, Big Stone Gap, three counts in connection with three incidents in August and September.
The failure-to-register charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The second or subsequent offense charge carries a term of up to 10 years. The bestiality charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.
In other indictments:
• Justin Wayne Dean, 20, Norton, was indicted on one count of grand larceny of a vehicle in connection with a June 9 incident. Conviction carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.
• Nathan Buddy Harvey, 36, Coeburn, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering in an April 16 incident. Conviction carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.
• Anna Marie Salyers, 36, Pound, was indicted on one charge each of attempted robbery and possession of a weapon other than a gun by a convicted felon in connection with a June 15 incident. The robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and the weapon charge up to five years.