WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 43 people, including 13 charged with alleged contraband allegations at two Virginia prisons.
The jury handed down indictments on 64 individual charges, including 33 drug-related offenses.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Lammers said the contraband indictments involved inmate possession of drugs or attempts as well as outsiders attempting to mail drugs and other contraband to inmates.
Among the 13 are:
• Gregory A. Brown, 30, Washington, D.C.: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Michael Timothy Caballero, 29, Wallens Ridge State Prison: possession of an illegal chemical compound by a prisoner
• Garlon Deshawn Cabler, 42, Wallens Ridge State Prison: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Christian Dior Cruz, 43, Lynchburg, Virginia: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Rodney Eugene Harris, 32, Wallens Ridge State Prison: conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Cortney Lee Johnson, 32, Wallens Ridge State Prison: possession of an illegal chemical compound by a prisoner
• Lorenza Deshazor Jones, 34, Wallens Ridge State Prison: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Takia Lachelle Jordan, 30, Petersburg, Virginia: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Ziyair Izon Redman, 21, Wallens Ridge State Prison: attempt to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• Miguel Reyes, 25, Red Onion State Prison: conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
• William D. Runser, 27, Wallens Ridge State Prison: possession of an illegal weapon by a prisoner; possession of Schedule III controlled substance by a prisoner
• William Smith, 48, Wallens Ridge State Prison: possession of a Schedule III controlled substance by a prisoner
• Cameron Maseria Velez, 32, Wallens Ridge State Prison: conspiracy to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance to a prisoner
In other indictments, Robert Neil Gardner, 46, Wise, was charged with two felony counts each of abduction and strangulation and one count of felony destruction of property in connection with two 2021 incidents involving the same Wise County woman.
David Richard Adams, 39, Wise, was indicted on one count of child solicitation for a Feb. 6 incident where he allegedly solicited via electronic communication a sex act from someone he believed to be 15 or younger.
James Matthew Ellis, 31, Bland, Virginia, was indicted on one count of assault of a law enforcement officer for an alleged August 2021 incident.
Antwain Timothy James Hale, 40, Appalachia, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor assault and battery counts and one misdemeanor charge of trespass in connection with an alleged July 19, 2021, attack on a male and female victim.
Geneva Mickles, 48, Wise, was indicted on three counts of false application for public assistance for three alleged incidents between November 2020 and December 2021.