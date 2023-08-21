Local News Logo

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 40 people on charges ranging from larceny and drug offenses to child solicitation and indecent liberties.

The jury returned 40 separate indictments totaling 69 charges.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you