WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 32 persons on charges ranging from attempted murder of police officers and drug-related offenses to rape.
The jury on Wednesday returned 32 indictments with 98 total counts, including the indictment of James Buckland, 36, of Pound on 17 counts in connection with the shooting of Norton Police chief James Lane on May 7.
Along with 16 use-of-firearm, destruction of property, malicious wounding and other charges, Buckland faces an attempted capital murder charge. If convicted on all charges, Buckland could face life plus 107 years in prison.
Ericka Nicole Lucas, 32, Shelbiana, Kentucky, received a 16-count indictment for an Oct. 18, 2018, incident in which she allegedly had stolen property and led at least three Wise County deputies on a vehicle chase before her arrest.
Lucas faces four felony counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, three felony counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, three felony counts of eluding police, two felony counts each of destruction of property and hit and run with property damage and one felony count each of possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice.
If convicted on all counts, Lucas faces up to three life sentences plus 85 years in prison.
Malcolm Douglas Williams, 27, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one felony charge each of rape, sexual assault and object sexual penetration in connection with an Aug. 21, 2017, incident. Each charge carries a maximum life sentence upon conviction.
Joshua Dale Dotson, 40, Pound, was indicted on one felony count each of kidnapping and strangulation in connection with an alleged May 19 attack on a woman. The kidnapping charge carries up to 10 years in prison on conviction and the strangulation charge up to five years.
James Wesley Blankenbeckler, 49, Rogersville, was indicted on one count of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian for a series of alleged incidents from May 2009 to December 2010. Conviction carries a prison term of up to five years.
Three men — Richard Floyd Jefferson, 41, Big Stone Gap; Ricky Jay Johnson, 24, Big Stone Gap; and Lamont Dion Shepard, 46, Appalachia — each were charged with felony unlawful wounding in connection with an alleged Oct. 9, 2020, stabbing attack on James Lowe, age and address unavailable. The charge carries a maximum five-year prison term.