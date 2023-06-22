Court logo
WISE — A Red Onion State Prison inmate faces a murder charge after a December 2022 incident.

Joshua J. Caffey, 32, was indicted by a Wise County grand jury Wednesday on one count of aggravated murder. According to the indictment, Caffey allegedly killed fellow inmate Carl Allge Wilkens on Dec. 11.

