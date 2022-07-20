Court logo
Metro Creative Connection

WISE — Fifteen people face indictments on 46 charges after Monday’s Wise County grand jury.

The grand jury handed down charges ranging from unauthorized use of food stamps, various drug offenses and failure to appear in court to attempted murder, failure to register as a sex offender and breaking-and-entering.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video