Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps is the impetus behind the Times News’ four-day project “Meth Mountain.”
I met with Phipps and his command staff the morning of May 5 to introduce myself as this newspaper’s new managing editor.
“Your biggest challenge in Kingsport?” I asked.
Phipps answered without hesitation, “Methamphetamines.”
The chief and his leadership team explained methamphetamines and fentanyl are rapidly filling the void left by the dwindling use of prescription opioids.
I shared this information with the newsroom. Then on June 7 Times News reporters decided as a team to pursue a staff project that examined the emerging crisis.
To gain a greater understanding of the problem, reporters arranged for a series of four “brown baggers” — lunch meetings held on the Times News campus — with local experts.
Reporters first met with Phipps and Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. After that: Kristie Hammonds, the CEO of Frontier Health, and Chad Duncan, division director from Frontier Health; Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin, who spoke about Recovery Court; and finally, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Deputy District Attorney Gene Perrin.
Reporters interviewed several others, including those in recovery. They sought information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, state health departments, federal courts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care workers, prosecutors, school administrators, service organizations, judges and more.
The newsroom learned staggering facts, including:
• The presence of crystal methamphetamine and heroin increased substantially in 2021 as border restrictions decreased.
• From August 2020 to the present, the DEA has seized 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Northeast Tennessee, with a street value of between $2 million and $3 million.
• Sullivan County averages one overdose death per week.
Why is the project called “Meth Mountain”?
Staubus said when Sullivan County license plates are seen in Atlanta (one source for the region’s meth), folks comment that the cars are from “Meth Mountain.”
In other words, the tight-knit community of the Appalachian Highlands.
“Meth Mountain” is not a chamber of commerce-type story. The facts are ugly, and the people are real. The Times News insisted that all interviews be on the record and real names used. This provides strength and credibility to the report.
Addiction hits home for the Times News. On Wednesday, you will read a deeply personal first-person story from Allen Rau, managing partner of Six Rivers Media, owner of the Kingsport Times News.
Over the next four days, the Times News will present stories about the crisis. The news team looked to swarm all the angles, writing 21 stories — not including guest editorials, graphics, word clouds and breakout boxes. On the last day, the Times News offers stories about a possible path forward — a way to descend off “Meth Mountain.”
All Times News stories and videos can be found on the newspaper's website, www.timesnews.net.
Finally, the reporters who produced “Meth Mountain’” will discuss the project via livestream on the Times News’ website from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Submit your questions via Facebook and Twitter.