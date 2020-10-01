ROGERSVILLE -- Well-known Hawkins County resident Carl "Ketron" Bailey was arrested Wednesday accused of drug trafficking after a foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs was allegedly delivered to his home.
Bailey, 57, 187 Shady Lane Avenue, Rogersville, is known in Hawkins County as a past county commission candidate and a prolific social media commentator. He also organized alumni football games several years ago between Volunteer and Cherokee high school graduates as a fundraiser for both schools.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Customs Office at the Memphis Airport intercepted a suspicious foreign package addressed to Bailey.
Customs reportedly opened the packaged, discovered the steroids, and then sealed the packaged and arranged with the HCSO for a controlled delivery to Bailey's residence.
Wednesday morning the HCSO Narcotics Unite raided Bailey's residence and allegedly seized the steroids, as well as three vehicles, a motorcycle and a handgun. The HCSO reportedly determined that Bailey didn't have a prescription for the steroids.
Bailey was charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
Bailey was released form he Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Oct. 5.