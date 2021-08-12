CHURCH HILL — About seven of every 10 Volunteer High School students returned to campus Wednesday after being locked down and evacuated Tuesday following a report of an active shooter that turned out to be a hoax.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson and Principal Greg Sturgill on Wednesday said extra law enforcement and counselors were on hand the day after a 911 call made shortly before school was to have started at 8 a.m. prompted a massive response from local and state law enforcement agencies.
The call prompted a lockdown, followed by most students, faculty and staff being being taken by bus to the National Guard Armory in Mount Carmel.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are working to identify and find the caller. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he would make an announcement when he had something new to report about the incident that made national news.
WHAT WAS IT LIKE on WEDNESDAY AT THE SCHOOL?
“It was a different feel in the air” Wednesday morning, Sturgill said. “The students seemed positive. The teachers seemed positive.”
Hixson said at midday the attendance rate was about 70%, which he said wasn’t too surprising after the lockdown and evacuation. Sturgill said the goal is to have about 94 or 95% attendance. The students at the last lunch period of the day in the cafeteria were talking, gesturing and sometimes laughing, but it was not excessively loud.
Sturgill lauded the response of law enforcement. An extra Hawkins County deputy was on campus Wednesday in addition to the regular school resource officer. Other deputies came and went throughout the day, and the Church Hill Police Department also had an officer on campus in addition to the one who directed traffic at the school’s exit onto Highway 11W.
Officers were patrolling the parking areas, and three were at the front of the main building at the end of the school day. They would not allow a reporter to take photos or video of students boarding buses, nor would school officials allow photos or videos to be made of students inside the building.
Sturgill said the first officer on the scene, about two minutes after the 911 call, was CHPD Officer Dustin Dean. A host of other emergency agencies assisted, including the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and American Red Cross.
“Our students are our No. 1 priority. Keeping them safe is our main concern,” Sturgill said.
However, he added that the police presence is not overwhelming.
He also said faculty and staff “did exactly what they were supposed to do” during the lockdown and evacuation.
COUNSELORS are AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS AND ADULTS
Ten counselors in addition to the four regular Volunteer counselors were on hand for at least part of the day Wednesday.
One was Surgoinsville Elementary’s Megan Sturgill, who happens to be married to Greg Sturgill. She is known as Lady Bug at her school because she’s the lady to whom you talk if something bugs you.
She came to the high school to help out, and reunited with some of the students she counseled while at Surgoinsville Elementary.
“Anytime that there is a potential threat to our students, we want to take it as seriously as possible,” Megan Sturgill said. “Whether the threat they perceive is real or not, the fear is real.”
She said counselors from Joseph Rogers Primary School and Church Hill Intermediate were also on hand, as were three from Frontier Health.
They joined the four Volunteer counselors: Beth Taylor, Buddy Morris, Susan Chambers and Nichole Dykes. Megan Sturgill said multiple counselors also were on hand Tuesday when parents picked up children at the armory.
“They’ve seen people kind of steadily,” Greg Sturgill said. “I think the more the weeks goes on, the more they will be utilized.” In addition, the principal said he and other school administrators are making a point to be visible and available to students, staff and faculty.
“We sent an email saying we would make counselors available to students and staff,” Hixson said.
Megan Sturgill said counselors were available upon request by students, staff and faculty, and in some cases she and other counselors checked in on students they knew well.
“It’s just one of these things as an educator,” she said. “You plan. You hope it never happens. When it happens, you do what needs to be done. Kids need to feel like they have a safe person they can go to, whether that is home or school, whichever is best.”
Hixson said the presence of additional counselors would “continue at least through the rest of the week.”
WHAT HAPPENED, IN A NUTSHELL?
Hixson said three things happened almost simultaneously Tuesday morning: a 911 caller claimed he was an active shooter in the building, which was “a viable threat;” a female student had a seizure in the parking lot and was bleeding; and doors closing during the lockdown might have sounded like gunshots.
“I hate the term ‘perfect storm,’ “ Hixson said. “People were legitimately worried.” He said that included him, since no one knew the call would turn out to be a hoax.
Principal Sturgill said school personnel attended to the girl, and thorough law enforcement searches found no weapons or shooter.
He also said some have asked why the school system didn’t announce it was a hoax earlier in the day, but he said that decision was up to law enforcement, which was being cautious because the suspect could have been watching social media or mass media.
“We will release what we can,” Hixson said of avoiding the danger of tipping off or setting off the suspect.
Although the protocol was to send students by bus to the armory, Hixson said an exception was made for those who were just coming onto the campus and could leave in a vehicle or who had a parent still at the school who could take them.
“We were excusing them. We were getting them away from campus,” Principal Sturgill said.
In addition, some school employees just arriving on campus drove directly to the armory, knowing that was the evacuation destination.