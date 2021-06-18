KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to a coin laundry burglary, according to a Friday morning news release.
During the overnight hours of May 6-7, 2021, two white male suspects burglarized a locked storage room at the Lost Sock Laundry, located at 733 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport. The suspects then vandalized a change safe and stole over $100 in coins, according to the news release.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the scene of the crime. Clips of the video are included in this story.
Anyone who recognizes either of them is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback.