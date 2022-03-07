BLOUNTVILLE — After years of study, planning and debates over funding, construction is officially underway on a long-awaited expansion of the Sullivan County Jail.
The contractor began clearing and preparing the roughly three-acre site behind the current jail more than a week ago.
But an official “groundbreaking” drew a crowd of county officials to help shovel ceremonial dirt on Monday to mark construction starting on the $96 million project.
The expansion will increase the jail’s certified capacity by more than 500 beds, increase safety for jail personnel and inmates alike, and improve security within and around the facility.
In addition to more cells, the expansion will provide new medical facilities and areas designed to provide inmates with training and educational opportunities to better prepare them to leave crime behind once they complete their time behind bars.
The current jail’s design, especially in inmate housing areas, is mostly linear — long hallways with dormitory-type cells that hold a large number of inmates. That helps create blind spots that prevent jail workers from easily seeing what’s going on in some areas and also means longer response time when something does go wrong, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said.
The ceilings also are relatively low, Cassidy said, noting that fact played into a recent jail break.
The new expansion uses a “pod” concept, utilizing solid steel cells manufactured elsewhere and delivered ready to insert in two two-story pods. The cells have higher ceilings, which will contain no vents.
Each cell holds two inmates. Guards in central control rooms, on both the first and second tiers, are expected to have a clear view into the entire area, including central “day rooms.”
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later in an attempt to ease overcrowding. The two facilities combined are certified to house 619 inmates. The county routinely exceeds that by hundreds.
On Monday the jail held more than 900 inmates, Cassidy said.
The agency that regulates and certifies jail facilities for the state has only allowed Sullivan County to keep its jail certification under a “plan of action” status since 2014. The commission hired a consultant to study jail facility needs.
In 2020, the commission approved issuance of $80 million in bond debt to cover the estimated cost of the new jail space. A premium discount from the bond company resulted in the county receiving $83 million.
From those funds, the county has invested nearly $5.16 million on the project so far, leaving $77.84 million available from the original bond issue.
When bids were opened last month, the low bid, from JA Street, came in at $88,401,000. Additional architectural and construction oversight fees, inspections, tests, furnishings and other costs bring the total needed to complete the project to $91.3 million — $13.46 million more than the $77.84 million left from the original bond issue.
In a called meeting in December, the commission narrowly approved moving ahead with the project.
Last month the commission voted to designate $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to reducing the $13 million shortfall in funding construction of new county jail facilities.
County Mayor Richard Venable, the county’s finance director, Commissioner Mark Vance (primary sponsor of the resolution to designate the $10 million for the jail) and others have said it is reasonable that the additional $3 million can be found without a property tax increase.