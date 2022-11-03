BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two.

The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.

Contessia Dawn Cravens

Jenn Liddle

Jenn Liddle, parent of a student who rides Bus 415 whose driver Oct. 26 was arrested for driving under the influence of meth and other drug charges, talks during public comment to the Board of Education Thursday night, Nov. 3.

