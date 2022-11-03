BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed before month's end and narrowed to two.
The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
In addition, county Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said Thursday a contract bus driver had cleared a background check and drug screening two weeks before her Oct. 26 arrest on drug charges, including allegedly driving a bus while high on meth.
As previously reported, Contessia Dawn Cravens, 45, Fall Branch, was arrested on a probation violation for shoplifting and then charged with operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of meth.
"What's going to stop this from happening again?" asked Jenn Little, who has a child at Sullivan Heights Middle School who rides Bus 415 and a child who rides another bus to and from Miller Perry Elementary.
SEMI-FINALISTS CHOSEN
The three director semi-finalists are to be interviewed in a yet-to-be-chosen random order by the seven-member school board starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. One will replace Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring after six years as director and more than 40 years with the school system.
The three semi-finalists, two of whom are involved in career technical education, as announced by board attorney Pat Hull are:
• Charles Carter, director of career technical education programs, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville;
• Joshua Davis, principal of West Ridge High School, Sullivan County Schools, in Blountville;
• Deidre Pendley, director of career and technical education/assistant principal, Bristol, Tennessee City Schools.
The three were chosen by the seven board members individually and independently after reviewing resumes and applications of 13 applicants and then voting on the ones they wanted to interview. Of the 13, only Carter, Davis and Pendley got the required four votes or more to be selected for an interview.
"We appreciate all those who made application," Jones said after Hull's announcement. "We've got our work cut out for us for the next few weeks."
After the marathon Nov. 28 interviews of two hours each, board members at the regular Dec. 1 meeting are to discuss the candidates and choose two finalists, after which the board may have an additional interview session before offering the job to one of the finalists.
"This is a huge, huge decision," board member Mary Rouse said.
The goal is to have someone appointed by the end of the year, involved in the budget process from January to June and to formally become director no later than July 1. Between now and the Nov. 28 interviews, Jones said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation-type background checks on the three, reference checks and other information will be gathered by the board.
However, Jones and Hull cautioned board members not to deliberate or discuss narrowing the three semi-finalists to two finalists except in public meetings, although Jones said members could talk with folks who know or have worked with the three and might have that chance during the Tennessee School Boards Association meeting from Nov. 10-13 in Nashville.
Jones suggested the board vote Dec. 1. via paper ballots by circling the two semi-finalists they want to move on to become finalists. Then, the votes of each board member would be publicly announced and recorded.
"On an important decision like this, each of our votes is important," Jones said of the danger of one board member's decision influencing another in a sequential roll call vote.
Jones also suggested the board find a non-school system third party to ask the questions, which will be written and asked of all three finalists.
WHAT ABOUT BUS DRIVER ARREST?
Little spoke during public comment to ask about the bus driver being arrested at the end of her second day of driving. She was initially arrested on a probation violation charge but soon faced a slew of additional drug charges after what police called methamphetamine was found in items on the bus she admitted to owning and in her private car.
Little said she received no email from Director Rafalowski that went out to parents but instead learned about the arrest through social media. Rafalowski said Wednesday she notified parents of the incident the afternoon of the bus driver's arrest.
Cravens was arrested by Kingsport police on Oct. 26 just as she had finished her bus run for Sullivan Heights Middle. Cravens faces charges of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, felony possession of Schedule II drugs, and three counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
After the meeting, Jones told three reporters he saw documentation from C&S Transit, Cravens' employer, showing that she had cleared a drug screen and a criminal background check two weeks before her arrest.
Sullivan County court records online show a 2016 seat belt violation was settled but a 2021 shoplifting conviction resulted earlier this year with a warrant for her arrest on a probation violation.
Board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes after the meeting said the school system wants to do the right thing and avoid such issues ever occurring again. Aside from special education buses, private contractors mostly handle student transportation for the school system.
Cravens was was arrested at the C&S bus depot. In addition to the probation violation, she faces new charges of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, felony possession of Schedule II drugs and three counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A C&S official declined to comment on Wednesday, but Rafalowski that day said Cravens was no longer driving a bus serving Sullivan County Schools and she wanted to thank bus drivers for all they do for the school system.