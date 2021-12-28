KINGSPORT — When it comes time for the last words to be said over the bodies or cremated remains of those who died of drug overdoses or without anyone to make final arrangements, Shades of Grace is there.
For those whose relapses into methamphetamine or other substance abuse leads to death, the Rev. Will Shewey, pastor of the United Methodist Church in the Five Points area of Kingsport, sometimes gives their eulogy at a funeral in the downtown church or performs an annual memorial service at a nearby Sullivan County cemetery.
“We do funerals and pay for the cremation for any person who passes away and is not claimed,” Shewey said.
Over the past four years, he said Shades of Grace has buried the cremated remains of 61 people at Emmanuel Lutheran Church near Blountville.
The burial site at the oldest Lutheran church in Tennessee is in an area overlooking the playground of Central Heights Elementary School, said Steve Wells, lay leader at Shades of Grace.
“No doubt some of the people are in the meth statistics,” Shewey said. “Some of these people are people who just didn’t have anybody else.”
He recalled one case about two years ago where someone who died at Bristol Regional Medical Center and had no one to claim the body. After a month, the hospital contacted Shades of Grace when someone there learned about the program.
“We buried 17 this year,” Shewey said of the once-a-year memorial service held each fall.
In addition, Shewey said he’s held at least 20 funerals in the building or virtually this year and averages conducting 70 funerals a year overall himself, not all directly associated with Shades of Grace.
He and the other staff said they don’t know if some funerals and memorials are for those who overdosed but that they sometimes suspect they are or are told by family voluntarily what happened.
GRIEF COUNSELING AVAILABLE
For those having a hard time dealing with the grief of the death of a family member, loved one, friend or even a pet, Michele Beck, volunteer pastor at Shades of Grace, leads the Journey Through Grief group each Wednesday at noon.
She said participants are free to share their stories but aren’t pressured to do so. The group has been meeting virtually on Zoom but might go back to in-person sessions soon, Shewey said.
Beck said some participants are grieving over dead pets, family members and friends, including one man whose younger brother was stillborn or died shortly after birth. Others, she said, surely grieve over drug overdose deaths whether they share the details or not.
