KINGSPORT — In response to an increase in police calls from the Lynn Garden area and citizens’ support for more police presence there, city police will provide limited staffing of a police substation starting this week.
The Kingsport Police Department’s Lynn Garden Substation is on the right on McDonald’s side of the Kingsport Fire Department’s Station No. 5, 1517 Lynn Garden Drive.
The word “POLICE” has been added to the fire department marquee adjacent to the road, and new signs have also been added on the door and near the entrance.
“While there has been a police substation at this location for decades, this is the first time that it will be open to the public,” KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said in a Monday morning news release.
In an afternoon interview at the substation, Patton said it’s like other substations in which officers can do reports, use the phone, eat a meal or use the restroom.
However, starting Wednesday, the Lynn Garden Substation will be open to the pubic Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHAT DO FOLKS THINK ABOUT PLAN?
Jim Wells, who grew up in Lynn Garden and serves on the Lynn View Community Center Advisory Board, said he supports the plan “100%” and hopes it will be staffed more frequently in the future and become a place for citizens to get answers or be connected to where the answers are.
Elisa Haynes, a nearly 20-year resident of Lynn Garden, said Lynn Garden needs additional patrols.
“That is a start. I’m so happy with a start. The city is finally recognizing we have a problem out here,” Haynes said.
Mike Kerney, owner and operator of Lynn Garden Restaurant, said he hopes the change helps the community. Over the 32 years he’s been a businessman there, he said many businesses closed.
WHY THE PUBLIC HOURS?
“They thought a bigger police presence would help,” Mayor Pat Shull said of Police Chief Dale Phipps and City Manager Chris McCartt. “Several residents had contacted us off and on, concerned about various activities going on the Lynn Garden area.”
Wells said Lynn Garden issues include domestic violence, drugs and homelessness.
“Our decision to begin staffing this substation comes as a result of increased community concerns and our own observations regarding a high volume of police calls for service in this specific part of the city,” Phipps said in the news release. “Our hope is that an increase in police visibility in this particular area will serve as a crime deterrent and help reduce the high demand for police resources, while at the same time help the residents of the Lynn Garden community feel a little bit safer.”
WHAT IS A ‘LISTENING POST?’
Patton said the idea is for the Lynn Garden Substation to serve as a “community listening post.” During the open hours, Patton said it will be staffed by a patrol watch commander or other department supervisor, who will be available to take “walk-in” reports as well as listen to and help address complaints and concerns expressed by citizens of the Lynn Garden community.
Patton also said police are still available to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Citizens can come to the Justice Center, 200 Shelby St. in Downtown Kingsport, or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111, or 911 if an emergency, if in need of police assistance.
In addition to city police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also will have access to the substation. Should a need arise for a sheriff’s deputy or supervisor to meet with a citizen in this part of Sullivan County, this could be done.
Any inquiries involving the sheriff’s office should be directed to that agency, Patton said.
Additional police substations are located at Fire Stations No. 6 in Colonial Heights, No. 7 in Rock Springs and No. 8 on New Beason Well Road just off East Stone Drive. However, none of those substations is open to the public.
Patton said “if this investment in the Lynn Garden community proves successful, and overall police department staffing levels improve,” the department will be open to considering opening of some of these other substations to the public in the future.
“I think it’s good we can show more presence in the (Lynn Garden) neighborhood, but I’m really concerned we need to hire more police over all,” Shull said.